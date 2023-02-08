Mason City man arrested Tuesday for eluding authorities

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after eluding authorities and crashing his vehicle on Tuesday.

A criminal complaint states that officers attempted to stop 36-year-old Anthony Holmes for a speed violation near the intersection of 6th and North Delaware, with Holmes failing to pull over. Holmes then allegedly ran multiple traffic control devices and reached speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. Holmes then crashed his vehicle into a tree at the corner of 11th and North Delaware.

Officers performed a probable cause search of his vehicle and allegedly was found to be in possession of a 16-gauge shotgun located on the driver floorboard, along with an open container of liquor in the front passenger seat.

Holmes was charged with: eluding while operating while participating in a felony as well as control of a firearm by a felon, both Class D felonies; as well as driving while barred and driving while revoked.

Holmes is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of just under $2000 cash-only bond.