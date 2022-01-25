Mason City man arrested on narcotics charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed on Monday.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they, along with the assistance of the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, executed the search warrant for illegal narcotics on Monday afternoon at 741 South Illinois with 66-year-old George Wescott being arrested at the scene.
Wescott was charged with: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a Class C felony; possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Wescott is currently in the Cerro Gordo County Jail being held on a total of $11,300 bond.