Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail on multiple burglary charges.

46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was taken into custody over the weekend and faces charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, as well as multiple contempt citations for violating a no-contact order.

Court records show Sullivan is accused of breaking into a southwestern Mason City residence on September 12th, where he allegedly rummaged through the home owner’s purse, taking several credit cards, cash and keys to her vehicle.

Sullivan is accused of going back to the same house on October 7th and allegedly stole two dogs.

Sullivan is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $20,800 bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on October 18th.