KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges

October 11, 2022 10:41AM CDT
Share
Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail on multiple burglary charges.

46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was taken into custody over the weekend and faces charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, as well as multiple contempt citations for violating a no-contact order.

Court records show Sullivan is accused of breaking into a southwestern Mason City residence on September 12th, where he allegedly rummaged through the home owner’s purse, taking several credit cards, cash and keys to her vehicle.

Sullivan is accused of going back to the same house on October 7th and allegedly stole two dogs.

Sullivan is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $20,800 bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on October 18th.

For the latest

Trending

1

Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
2

Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman's murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
3

Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
4

Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
5

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge