Mason City man arrested on harassment charge after eluding police officer
MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing has been set for a Mason City man wanted in connection with a November incident where he allegedly threatened to kill a woman.
26-year-old Ryan Snyder was arrested on Wednesday morning near the intersection of East State Street and Virginia Avenue. A criminal complaint states that Snyder fled from a fully-marked Mason City police car who attempted to pull him over as Snyder had an arrest warrant.
Snyder is accused of picking up a knife in a Mason City apartment on November 13th and pointing it at a woman in a threatening manner. Snyder has been charged with first-degree harassment and eluding. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on December 11th. Snyder is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $2000 bond.