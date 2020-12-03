      Weather Alert

Mason City man arrested on harassment charge after eluding police officer

Dec 3, 2020 @ 10:50am

MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing has been set for a Mason City man wanted in connection with a November incident where he allegedly threatened to kill a woman.

26-year-old Ryan Snyder was arrested on Wednesday morning near the intersection of East State Street and Virginia Avenue. A criminal complaint states that Snyder fled from a fully-marked Mason City police car who attempted to pull him over as Snyder had an arrest warrant.

Snyder is accused of picking up a knife in a Mason City apartment on November 13th and pointing it at a woman in a threatening manner. Snyder has been charged with first-degree harassment and eluding. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on December 11th. Snyder is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $2000 bond.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City council shows mixed reaction to new version of electronic sign ordinance
Clear Lake firefighters battle two separate blazes overnight
Iowa elector used to pressure over his Electoral College vote
Mason City man pleads guilty to drunk driving with children in the car
Iowa State University experts says items you are looking for will be tougher to find as we get closer to holidays