Mason City man arrested on child pornography charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says Brandon Manning received images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between June and December 2019 and is also accused of possessing images of minors engaged in sexual conduct on a smartphone between March 2019 and March 2020. Manning was previously convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in July 2013.
Manning has been indicted in US District Court in Cedar Rapids for receipt and possession of child pornography . He was taken into custody on Thursday.