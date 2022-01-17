      Weather Alert

Mason City man arrested on child pornography charges

Jan 17, 2022 @ 5:03am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says Brandon Manning received images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between June and December 2019 and is also accused of possessing images of minors engaged in sexual conduct on a smartphone between March 2019 and March 2020. Manning was previously convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in July 2013.

Manning has been indicted in US District Court in Cedar Rapids for receipt and possession of child pornography . He was taken into custody on Thursday.

For the latest

Trending
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
Two Mason City men plead not guilty to drug charges after Clear Lake traffic stop
Whopper snowstorm headed our way, 7-11 inches in forecast
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
Mason City man arrested in Clear Lake on drug charges
Connect With Us