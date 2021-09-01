Mason City man arrested on burglary, forgery charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail facing forgery and burglary charges. 34-year-old Mitchell Stevens was arrested on Tuesday on both charges.
In the forgery case, he’s accused of signing and presenting a forged bank check on an account that did not belong to him at the Kwik Star at 3205 Willow Creek Court in Clear Lake on June 24th.
Stevens is charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of entering several occupied structures in the 14000 block of 120th Street near Sheffield in rural Cerro Gordo County on Tuesday. A criminal complaint says Stevens had set several items at this acreage out in piles and also had some items belonging to the acreage in a car he was driving. He was caught in the car by the homeowner and was later found at a residence in Rockwell.
Both charges are Class D felonies.
Stevens is scheduled to be arraigned on the forgery charge on September 14th, while a court date on the burglary charge has not yet been scheduled at last check.
Stevens is in jail on a total of $10,000 bond.