Mason City man arrested on attempted murder charge in southwest Iowa now charged with kidnapping

GREENFIELD — A Mason City man arrested last month in southwestern Iowa on attempted murder and drug possession charges has now been charged with kidnapping.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department says they received a 9-1-1 call shortly before midnight on September 24th, with the line being open with no response, but a short time later a dispatcher heard a female screaming “stop” repeatedly. 9-1-1 mapping showed the call was coming from Interstate 80. A second 9-1-1 call was received shortly after midnight by a witness who described an altercation in or very near the inside lane of travel.

Authorities located a vehicle in the ditch near mile marker 84 a short time later, but did not see anyone inside. Law enforcement later located a male holding a female in his arms with what appeared to be blood on the ground near the pair. When talking with the female, authorities say she stated it was the male who had stabbed her about 10 times.

50-year-old Michael Dolezal was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense.

Formal trial information was filed on Wednesday in Adair County District Court which also included a charge of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony which if convicted would result in a mandatory life prison sentence without the opportunity for parole. The trial information states that the victim was removed from the inside of a truck with the intent to inflict serious injury, and that the victim suffered serious injury.

A judge on Wednesday set Dolezal’s arraignment hearing for October 13th.