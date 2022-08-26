Mason City man arrested in connection with business fires, stolen coin machine

MASON CITY — Charges have been filed against a Mason City man in connection with fires that damaged two local businesses in March and possessing a stolen coin machine from a car wash.

The Mason City Police Department says 27-year-old Lil Robert Vincent Barnes has been charged with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary, both Class C felonies, in connection with the fire at the LD’s Filling Station restaurant on March 17th.

Barnes was charged with first-degree arson and ongoing criminal conduct, both Class B felonies, in connection with the fire at the Coin Laundry Center on 12th Northeast on March 20th.

Police say during their investigation, a search warrant was served at Barnes’ residence, with a coin machine valued at over $19,000 being located. The machine allegedly had been stolen from the K&R Car Wash on March 14th. Barnes was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, in association with the investigation.

If convicted of all the charges, Barnes would face up to a total of 80 years in prison.