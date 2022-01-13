Mason City man arrested in Clear Lake on drug charges
CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man wanted on federal and state warrants is in jail after being arrested with drugs.
Authorities say 38-year-old Timothy Roath was spotted at a hotel in the 1400 block of North 25th Street in Clear Lake on Wednesday and ran from officers before being apprehended. Police say during the chase, he dropped a large bag that contained nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine and had about $1500 in small bills.
Authorities later found nearly three pounds of meth in his hotel room, along with marijuana and a digital scale.
Roath has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he faces several charges of failure to appear in court as well as drug charges including conspiring with the intent to deliver marijuana and meth. He’s being held on a total of $11,900 bond.