Mason City man arrested for having video of sexual act of a minor

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on a charge of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sexual act.

A criminal complaint filed this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that 19-year-old Uriel Erreguin-Labra video recorded himself on his cell phone having sex with a 16-year-old female in the early morning hours of November 5th. The charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Erreguin-Labra was due in court this afternoon for his initial appearance. He is out of jail after posting $5000 bond on Wednesday.