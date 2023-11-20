Mason City man arrested for gun incident

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after an incident involving a gun late Saturday night in downtown Mason City.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called shortly before midnight to Lorados at 18 South Federal for the report of an armed male involved in a disturbance at the bar. When officers arrived, the male fled on foot from the rear patio. An officer followed the suspect and ordered him to stop and get his hands out of his pockets. When the officer caught the suspect and attempted to take him into custody, the firearm that the suspect was carrying discharged a round near the feet of both the suspect and the officer, but neither were injured.

23-year-old Tirrell Hopkins has been charged with: possession of a firearm by a felon, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, all Class D felonies; carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and reckless use of a firearm, both serious misdemeanors; and public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Hopkins remains in jail on a total of $16,000 cash-only bond.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.