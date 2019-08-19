Mason City man arrested for Fort Dodge shooting incident
FORT DODGE — Fort Dodge police have arrested a Mason City man on charges surrounding a shooting earlier this summer.
32-year-old Michael Holton is accused of firing several gunshots that struck an occupied vehicle in a city-owned parking lot downtown in the early morning hours of June 22nd. Nobody was injured in the incident.
Holton was arrested in Mason City on Thursday and was taken to Webster County and he’s been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon, going armed with intent, and reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage.
He was being held in the Webster County Jail on $22,000 cash bond.