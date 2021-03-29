      Weather Alert

Mason City man arrested for convenience store burglary

Mar 29, 2021 @ 11:00am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail after a burglary at a local convenience store.

The Mason City Police Department says they responded shortly before 1:30 this morning to a burglary alarm at the YesWay at 637 12th Northeast. Officers on arrival found the business had been broken into and notified an employee. The officers processed the scene and were able to establish a suspect.

26-year-old Johnathan Hamilton was arrested about three hours later after a traffic stop. Hamilton allegedly was found in possession of property taken during the burglary. He’s been charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he’s being held on $5000 bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

