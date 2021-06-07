Mason City man arrested again for stealing vehicle, this time a commercial propane truck
MASON CITY — A Mason City man awaiting trial for stealing a vehicle from a Clear Lake gas station and being involved in a high speed chase is back in jail after being accused of stealing another truck.
A criminal complaint states that 50-year-old Aaron Ryerson was arrested by a Mason City police officer on Friday night in possession of a stolen white Freightliner commercial propane truck that was listed stolen out of Winnebago County. The truck’s value is estimated at $200,000.
Ryerson has been charged with first-degree theft possession of stolen property and remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.
Ryerson is scheduled to be tried on August 10th on a first-degree theft charge after a January 20th incident in which he is accused of taking a $60,000 diesel pickup truck from a Clear Lake convenience store and was seen driving the vehicle northbound on I-35 and was later stopped after a short pursuit.
He originally was scheduled to have a plea change hearing in that case, but in late May his attorney filed notices with the court that he would not be pleading guilty and requested that the matters be reset for trial, and that he intended to rely on a defense of “Defense of Intoxication” at his trial.