Mason City man arrested after shot fired, standoff

MASON CITY — One man is in jail after shots were fired in a northwestern Mason City home late Monday morning.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called at about 11:30 AM with a man reporting someone had just fired a handgun at him while he was inside a home at 123 12th Street Northwest. The man was not injured. Law enforcement from the Mason City Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol and Mason City Fire Department responded to the scene, with officers surrounding the house and blocking nearby vehicle traffic.

Officers were able to get some of the occupants out of the house but one occupant would not exit. Members of the North Iowa Special Operations Group later approached the house, with the remaining occupant then exiting the home shortly after 1 o’clock.

50-year-old John Compher was arrested and charged with second-offense domestic abuse assault. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.