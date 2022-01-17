      Weather Alert

Mason City man arrested after short pursuit

Jan 17, 2022 @ 5:02am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after a chase ends up in a crash.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy tried to pull over 33-year-old Clay Kalvig at about 8:45 Saturday night in Mason City. They say Kalvig failed to stop and attempted to elude law enforcement by leading them on a short vehicle pursuit which ended at the intersection of 1st Northwest and North Taylor after he lost control and struck a tree causing minor disabling damage to the vehicle he was driving. Kalvig then fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance later by a deputy.

Kalvig was charged with driving while barred, eluding law enforcement second offense and interference with official acts. He is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $4000 cash only bond.

