Mason City man arrested after pursuit, crash into house
MASON CITY — A Mason City man who had warrants out for his arrest is in jail after a high speed pursuit early this morning that ended when the suspect crashed into a house.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy tried to make a traffic stop at about 1:15 AM near the intersection of US Highway 65 and County Road B-20 adjacent to the Lime Creek Nature Center. That was after the deputy saw the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed away from the area of the suspect’s home.
The department says 48-year-old Jason Robison attempted to speed away driving south into Mason City, with speeds reaching at least 100 miles per hour. Robison attempted to turn west onto 16th Northwest but lost control, crashing into a house at 1542 North Federal, causing severe damage to his van and to the foundation of the residence. Robison was arrested shortly afterwards.
Robison had warrants out for: voluntary absence, escape of a felon and third-degree burglary. He was charged in this incident with eluding, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A passenger in the vehicle, 54-year-old Mary Robison, was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana third or subsequent offense.
James Robison is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $9600 bond. Mary Robison is being held on a total of $2000 bond.