Mason City man arrested after male victim taken to hospital with multiple gunshots

MASON CITY — An incident of gunfire early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Mason City man.

The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.

A search warrant was served at a residence in the 900 block of North Washington, with officers saying a handgun was recovered during the search, and 31-year-old Reggie Williams being arrested. He was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.