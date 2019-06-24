Mason City man arrested after high speed chase on motorcycle in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man is in jail after leading authorities on a high speed chase in Clear Lake earlier this morning.

Shortly before 4:45 AM, officers attempted to make a stop on a motorcycle being driven by 19-year-old Crisstian Jacobs. Jacobs allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed after turning onto US Highway 18. He continued to elude officers, turning on McIntosh Road before fleeing into Clear Lake.

Jacobs was later apprehended and charged with eluding, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to provide proof of insurance, not having a valid driver’s license, and three charges of speeding — two of those charges being 16-20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, with the other charge being over 21 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Jacobs is being held at last check in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2000 bond.