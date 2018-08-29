Mason City man arrested after chase through Worth, Winnebago counties

FOREST CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested after allegedly being involved in a pursuit in Worth and Winnebago counties.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 11 o’clock Tuesday night a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 420th Street and Wheelerwood Road for a vehicle that was not displaying plates and was speeding. After the deputy turned his lights and siren on, the vehicle accelerated as it continued southbound on Wheelerwood Road.

During the multi-county pursuit, the driver nearly struck a Worth County deputy and his vehicle as they attempted to block the road. About 30 minutes later, the chase ended with the suspect driving his vehicle into the Winnebago County jail parking lot.

58-year-old Phillip Abbot faces numerous charges including eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended and driving on the wrong side of a highway.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Winnebago and Hancock County Sheriff’s Departments, and the Lake Mills and Forest City police departments.