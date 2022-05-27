Mason City man arrested after burglary in Winnebago County
THOMPSON — A Mason City man has been arrested after a burglary in Winnebago County.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says at about 1:40 on Thursday afternoon, they received a call from a concerned citizen reporting they observed a male subject matching the description and driving a utility terrain vehicle used in a burglary at a rural Thompson residence the day before.
During their response, deputies encountered the UTV, which then fled for several miles through multiple farm fields and the Myre Slough Recreation Area south of Thompson. The UTV later got stuck, with the driver attempting to flee on foot, but he was apprehended.
40-year-old Eric Jensen was arrested and faces multiple charges including first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jensen also had valid arrest warrants out of Winnebago County, as well as Mower and Martin counties in Minnesota for multiple offenses.