Mason City man arrested after authorities say they find large amount of meth
By KGLO News
|
Sep 26, 2018 @ 5:58 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is under arrest on drug charges after a search warrant was issued earlier this week.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve charged 46-year-old Frank Alvarado with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm as a felon and a drug tax stamp violation.

Members of the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Monday based on an ongoing narcotics investigation at 1314 North Jersey, where officers say they confiscated two firearms, cash and a large amount of meth.

Alvarado is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond. Possession with the intent to deliver meth is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the other charges are Class D felonies each punishable by up to a five-year prison sentence.

