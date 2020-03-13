Mason City man already serving time in prison gets 25 more years
MASON CITY — A Mason City man already serving a prison sentence for sexual abuse faces another 25 years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty in a different sexual abuse case.
34-year-old Brent Champney was sentenced in 2016 to ten years in prison after being convicted of third-degree sexual abuse where he admitted to having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in October 2015.
Champney was later charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of lascivious acts with a child. A criminal complaint accuses Champney of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl starting in 2007 and continued until a few months before he was sent to prison.
As part of a plea agreement, Champney pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse with the other two charges being dismissed.
He was sentenced this week by District Judge James Drew to 25 years in prison, with the sentence to be served consecutive to his current prison term.