Mason City man accused of vehicular homicide pleads guilty to lesser charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of vehicular homicide after the death of a bicyclist last year is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened at 22375 Thrush Avenue near Plymouth shortly after 11:35 on the night of June 5th last year. James Powell was traveling southbound on his bike when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Cody Skiye. Powell died from his injuries six days later. Authorities say Skiye’s blood alcohol content level at the time of the accident was .222, just under three times the legal limit of .08.
Skiye was charged with vehicular homicide by operating while intoxicated, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Court records show that he filed a written plea of guilty last week to unintentionally causing serious injury by OWI as part of a plea agreement.
As part of the agreement, prosecutors are recommending a five year prison sentence and submit to a substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
A sentencing date has not been set.