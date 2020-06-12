Mason City man accused of vehicle thefts
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested after an investigation on Thursday into two vehicle thefts in the Asbury neighborhood.
The Mason City Police Department says at about 9:10 AM, a woman reported a vehicle theft from her garage, with the victim saying she had just gotten home and parked the vehicle in the garage when an unknown man entered the house, took the keys and drove off. The vehicle was found about 10 minutes later abandoned on Post Road inside the Asbury neighborhood.
An employee of a turf company about 10 minutes after that reported his company’s truck had been stolen from the area of Birch Drive and Illinois Avenue. That truck was found abandoned in the 900 block of East State at about 12:30.
The investigations led to the arrest of 35-year-old Henry Stevenson of 953 East State, who was charged with one count of fifth-degree theft and one count of operating without the owner’s consent.
He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail this morning on a total of $2300 bond.