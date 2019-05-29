Mason City man accused of trying to run over deputy in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY — A Mason City man is in jail after being accused of trying to run over a Winnebago County deputy.

A criminal complaint says a Forest City police officer pulled over 25-year-old Marcus Hughes on the night of May 25th in the 1100 block of US Highway 69. A sheriff’s deputy later arrived with a K-9, with the dog indicating the presence of drugs in the vehicle. While the deputy was speaking to Hughes, he allegedly attempted to run the deputy over. The police officer chased Hughes’ vehicle and stopped it about a mile away.

Hughes has been charged with assault on a police officer with the intent to injure, interference with official acts with the intent to inflict serious injury, eluding, and third offense possession of marijuana. He’s being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a total of $15,000 bond.