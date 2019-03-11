Mason City man accused of throwing knives at police who responded to domestic disturbance

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail after he allegedly threw knives at police officers responding to a domestic disturbance.

Police were called Sunday night to 1017 1st Northeast, where on arrival the suspect started to threaten officers with large knives, which were thrown at the officers as they attempted to arrest him. The knives missed the officers by a couple of feet.

35-year-old Joshua Martin allegedly hit a woman on the face inside the residence and then grabbed her throat.

Martin was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault impeding the flow of air or blood, and interference with official acts.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.