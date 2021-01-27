      Weather Alert

Mason City man accused of string of car burglaries set to plead guilty

Jan 27, 2021 @ 10:48am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of a number of car burglaries in 2019 plans to plead guilty.

31-year-old Mitch Buesing was accused of several car burglaries between August 13th and November 5th in 2019. Law enforcement stated in a criminal complaint that during a search of his home, they found several stolen items, including $2200 worth of tools, a $1300 computer, and a $300 chainsaw.

Investigators also found a bag containing a ski mask, gloves, window punch and window entry tool. Buesing allegedly used social media to list and sell the stolen goods.

Buesing was charged with: ongoing criminal conduct; third-degree burglary; second-degree, third-degree and fourth-degree theft; and possession of burglar tools.

He was scheduled to be tried on the charges on February 9th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been set for February 15th in Cerro Gordo County District Court. 

