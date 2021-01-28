Mason City man accused of stealing vehicle, high-speed chase wants to withdraw his guilty plea
NORA SPRINGS — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a chase now wants to rescind the plea, saying he was pressured to do so.
29-year-old Jordan Pohlman was charged with second-degree theft and eluding after an incident on November 12th where a Nora Springs police officer saw Pohlman driving a pickup that had been reported stolen. After the officer activated his lights and siren, Pohlman sped away with other Floyd County law enforcement eventually joining the pursuit which ended when Pohlman crashed into an electrical pole.
Pohlman on November 23rd entered a written plea of guilty to both charges, but in a motion filed on Monday in Floyd County District Court, Pohlman is asking to withdraw the plea.
His attorney Matthew Pittenger says in the motion that Pohlman has told him that he was pressured into signing the guilty plea document and did not have enough time to consider his options as he was misled about language regarding his habitual offender status.
A hearing has been set for February 23rd. If Judge Peter Newell denies his request, he’ll be sentenced at that time.