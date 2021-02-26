Mason City man accused of stealing truck from Clear Lake gas station pleads not guilty
CLEAR LAKE — The trial date has been set for a Mason City man accused of stealing a vehicle from a Clear Lake gas station and being involved in a pursuit on Interstate 35.
A criminal complaint says 50-year-old Aaron Ryerson on the evening of January 20th took a diesel pickup truck valued at $60,000 from the Kwik Star store east of the interstate. Ryerson was seen driving the vehicle northbound on I-35. The Iowa State Patrol located the vehicle and stopped it after a short pursuit at the 205 mile marker.
Ryerson has been charged with first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, a Class C felony, as well as eluding and driving while barred. He recently pleaded not guilty to the charges with his trial now scheduled for April 20th.
He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $22,000 bond.