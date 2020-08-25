      Weather Alert

Mason City man accused of stealing rental car

Aug 25, 2020 @ 10:50am

MASON CITY — The arraignment date has been set for a Mason City man accused of stealing a rental car.

Police say 43-year-old Eric Lee was in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Mason City in June. Court documents state that Lee allegedly had keys and had ordered a key-fob for the same vehicle that he was in possession of when he was stopped on June 20th.

Lee was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Lee had his initial appearance over the weekend and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 1st. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $10,000 bond.

