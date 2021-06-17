Mason City man accused of stealing $4780 while working for local store given deferred judgment, probation
MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for a Mason City man accused of stealing money while employed at a local store.
On March 11th, employees at Mills Fleet Farm started a theft investigation after cash shortages associated with 32-year-old Jonathan Patterson had been reported on all the days he worked since February 2nd. The investigation also alleged that employees also observed Patterson pocketing bills on four occasions. The total amount of money taken between February 2nd and March 8th associated with Patterson was $4780.
After previously pleading not guilty to a charge of second-degree theft, Patterson pleaded guilty to the charge in early May. As part of the deferred judgment, he was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Adam Sauer for up to five years on probation and was ordered to pay back all the money he took.