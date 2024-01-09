Mason City man accused of stabbing roommate pleads not guilty

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty after being accused of stabbing his roommate.

30-year-old Felix Hernandez is accused of stabbing his roommate in the stomach causing serious injury at their home in the 300 block of 2nd Street Northwest late on the night of November 28th. Hernandez was charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Hernandez filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday. No trial date was immediately set.

Hernandez remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $20,000 cash-only bond.