February 22, 2024 11:58AM CST
Mason City man accused of stabbing roommate pleads guilty to lesser charge

MASON CITY — The sentencing date has been set for a Mason City man accused of stabbing his roommate.

31-year-old Felix Hernandez is accused of stabbing his roommate in the stomach causing serious injury at their home in the 300 block of 2nd Street Northwest late on the night of November 28th. Hernandez was charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, Hernandez recently filed a written plea of guilty to willful injury, a Class D felony. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors will recommend a five year prison term when he is sentenced on April 3rd in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

