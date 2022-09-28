Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged earlier this month with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a victim with an arrow has pleaded not guilty.

The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to a male and female yelling in the area of 1st and North Washington shortly after 10 o’clock on the night of September 2nd.

At the same time, the department received a call from a citizen stating that a female had been shot with an arrow. The citizen was taking the female to the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room, where she was taken into surgery.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person being restrained at the scene by a bystander.

31-year-old Casey Larson was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Larson filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge on Tuesday.

Larson’s trial is scheduled to start on December 13th.