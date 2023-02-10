Mason City man accused of shooting woman with an arrow to plead guilty

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man who was accused of shooting a woman with an arrow in September.

Mason City police were called to the area of 1st and North Washington shortly after 10 o’clock on the night of September 2nd on a complaint of a male and female yelling at each other in the area.

At the same time, the department received a separate call from a citizen who stated a female had been shot with an arrow, and that they were taking her to the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room. The victim was later taken into surgery and recovered from her injury.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person being restrained by a bystander. 31-year-old Casey Larson was charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Larson had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to be tried on February 28th, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for February 20th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.