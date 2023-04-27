Mason City man accused of shooting at houses last spring sentenced to ten years in federal prison

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in a federal prison for a Mason City man who shot at four different houses last spring.

44-year-old Harley Llewellyn was arrested on May 17th after a search warrant was executed at his residence in the 1800 block of South Taft, where officers recovered two handguns. Llewellyn was accused of shooting incidents in the 100 block of South Jefferson and the 600 block of 10th Northeast last April 7th, in the 800 block of 9th Northeast last April 25th, and in the 800 block of 15th Southeast on May 3rd.

Llewellyn originally faced state-level charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, but those charges were dismissed after a federal indictment. Llewellyn pleaded guilty in US District Court for the Northern District of Iowa to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Llewellyn was sentenced on Wednesday to spend ten years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.