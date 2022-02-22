Mason City man accused of shooting at a vehicle, burglaries pleads guilty
MASON CITY — A sentencing date has been set for a Mason City man charged with shooting at another vehicle and attacking someone in an apartment.
20-year-old Javail McKnight was accused of firing three bullets into the driver’s side door of another vehicle near the intersection of 9th and South Virginia on November 21st, and then later that day entering an apartment in the 1000 block of South Illinois where he allegedly assaulted a person and caused extensive damage to a television and a cell phone. McKnight was also accused of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, after an incident on October 1st in the 700 block of 17th Southeast.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, McKnight on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary and one count of going armed with intent. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 18th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.