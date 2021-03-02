Mason City man accused of sexually abusing two Floyd County children to plea guilty
CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of sexually abusing two children in Floyd County.
24-year-old Aaron Wells was charged in September with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. A criminal complaint accuses Wells of abusing two children under the age of 10 while he lived in Floyd County between 2012 and 2013.
Wells’ trial was scheduled to start today, but court records show a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for March 15th in Floyd County District Court.