Mason City man accused of sexually abusing a child

Sep 8, 2021 @ 11:28am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

A criminal complaint says 34-year-old Eric Merrill inappropriately made contact with a victim under the age of six. Merrill left the state at the start of the investigation into the case, with a nationwide warrant being issued for his arrest.

Merrill was arrested over the weekend on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $25,000 cash-only bond.

Merrill is due in court for his preliminary hearing on September 10th.

