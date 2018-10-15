Mason City man accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old has trial delayed

MASON CITY — The trial of a Mason City man accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl numerous times earlier this year has been delayed.

61-year-old Russell Leverne was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse after Mason City police say he committed sexual acts with the child on multiple occasions between June and July at his apartment in the 1000 block of South Illinois Avenue.

Leverne entered a written plea of not guilty to the charges last month in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday, but online court records show that Leverne has waived his right to a speedy trial with a continuance being granted last week. His trial is now scheduled to start on December 4th.

Leverne remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence on each count.