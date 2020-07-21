Mason City man accused of sexual assault, prostitution
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested after being accused over the weekend of soliciting sex from a minor and then sexually assaulting them.
21-year-old James Heginger is accused by authorities of paying a 16-year-old $50 in exchange for a sexual act at a local hotel. Authorities say during the act, the 16-year-old changed their mind and revoked consent, with Heginger not stopping.
Heginger was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of prostitution. H
eginger continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on July 30th.