      Weather Alert

Mason City man accused of sexual assault, prostitution

Jul 21, 2020 @ 6:38am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested after being accused over the weekend of soliciting sex from a minor and then sexually assaulting them.

21-year-old James Heginger is accused by authorities of paying a 16-year-old $50 in exchange for a sexual act at a local hotel. Authorities say during the act, the 16-year-old changed their mind and revoked consent, with Heginger not stopping.

Heginger was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of prostitution. H

eginger continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on July 30th.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team