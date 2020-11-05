Mason City man accused of sexual abuse pleads not guilty.
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of sexual abuse has pleaded not guilty.
27-year-old Kenton Hentz is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old female between early February and late May of 2019. A criminal complaint states that Hentz admitted to the crime and that additional evidence including phone messages indicate the sexual contact had occurred.
Hentz had been arrested last year on a third-degree sexual abuse charge but failed to appear for his arraignment hearing. An arrest warrant was served on October 23rd with Hentz being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Hentz earlier this week pleaded not guilty to the charge with his trial scheduled to start on January 26th. He remains in jail on $10,000 bond.