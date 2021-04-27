Mason City man accused of sexual abuse pleads guilty to lesser charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
35-year-old Eric Dirksen was accused of making sexual contact with a 14 or 15-year-old victim during an incident in January of last year. Dirksen was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, as well as enticing a minor under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
During a plea change hearing on Monday, Dirksen pleaded guilty to enticing a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor. When sentenced at a later date, prosecutors are recommending a deferred judgment, a 10-day jail sentence with work release, a $625 fine, and two years probation