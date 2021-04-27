      Weather Alert

Mason City man accused of sexual abuse pleads guilty to lesser charge

Apr 27, 2021 @ 11:15am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

35-year-old Eric Dirksen was accused of making sexual contact with a 14 or 15-year-old victim during an incident in January of last year. Dirksen was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, as well as enticing a minor under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

During a plea change hearing on Monday, Dirksen pleaded guilty to enticing a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor. When sentenced at a later date, prosecutors are recommending a deferred judgment, a 10-day jail sentence with work release, a $625 fine, and two years probation

For the latest

Trending
Ordinance could prohibit people from marking their spot ahead of time for the Clear Lake 4th of July parade
Mason City man drops meth baggie in front of cop, heading to prison for five years
Plea change hearing set for man who lost meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store
Not guilty plea from man accused of pocketing money while working at Mason City store
Monday COVID update --- north-central Iowa's active case count rises over weekend