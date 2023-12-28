Mason City man accused of several gun possession charges pleads not guilty

MASON CITY — The trial date has been set for a Mason City man accused of multiple weapons charges.

Mason City police were called shortly before midnight on the night of November 18th to Lorados at 18 South Federal for the report of an armed male involved in a disturbance. When officers arrived, the male fled on foot from the rear patio. An officer followed the suspect and ordered him to stop and get his hands out of his pockets. When the officer caught the suspect and attempted to take him into custody, the firearm that the suspect was carrying discharged a round near the feet of both the suspect and the officer, but neither were injured.

23-year-old Tirrell Hopkins was originally charged with the Class D felonies of possession of a firearm by a felon, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender.

Police a few days later filed additional charges of trafficking a stolen weapon used in a crime, a Class C felony, as well as third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. Police say that the rifle was found to be stolen from Minnesota. Hopkins recently pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

His trial is scheduled to start on February 13th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.