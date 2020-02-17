Mason City man accused of setting dumpster fires
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is under arrest after an investigation into several fires being set around the community over the last few months.
The Mason City Police Department says several of the fires were reported being set in garbage dumpsters at the Westview Apartments as well as other nearby locations. This past Saturday afternoon at about 3 o’clock, another fire was reported at the Westview Apartments, with police executing a search warrant later on Saturday as part of their investigation.
55-year-old Adam Schipper was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony. Schipper remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, being held on $10,000 bond.