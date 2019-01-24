Mason City man accused of robbing two people

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is under arrest on a robbery charge.

Police say two people were walking in the area of 14th and North Washington back on Saturday when 25-year-old Jacob Mills approached them and demanded they empty their pockets. One of the people gave the suspect a cell phone, with Mills smashing it on the ground. Mills then allegedly demanded the backpacks they were wearing and ordered one of the victims to get into a car, where he started asking questions and punched the victim in the face.

As the victim attempted to get away, Mills allegedly grabbed them by the hood, took them to the ground and began choking and punching the victim, with Mills then leaving the scene.

Mills was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail late Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a 45-minute foot chase resulting from a traffic stop. Mills has been charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, as well as first offense possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.

Mills is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $11,300 bond.