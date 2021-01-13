Mason City man accused of pointing a gun a woman’s head, demanding money
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after being accused of threatening to kill a woman.
A criminal complaint says 27-year-old Anthony Moore became upset and took a handgun that belonged to the victim, pointing it at the woman’s head and demanded that she write him a check for $50,000 or he would kill her.
Moore was arrested late Tuesday and charged with extortion by physical injury or threat, second offense domestic abuse assault causing severe injury, and obstruction of emergency communications.
Moore is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $5300 bond.