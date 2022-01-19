      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Thursday

Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to conceal crime pleads not guilty

Jan 19, 2022 @ 11:33am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with murdering a woman and then setting a house on fire to cover up the crime has pleaded not guilty.

Mason City police arrested 28-year-old Dominick Degner on December 17th. Firefighters responded to 123 North Tennessee Avenue on the morning of September 7th and later found 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe dead in the home that the two shared.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court says Degner caused fatal injuries to Wolfe including blunt force trauma, a broken rib, punctured lung and a partially broken hyoid bone. Degner is then accused of setting fire to the victim’s body and the house in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Degner filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. Court records did not immediately indicate a trial date.

Degner is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $1 million bond. If convicted of first-degree murder, Degner would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

For the latest

Trending
New verification proposed for Iowans receiving government food, health care benefits
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
Whopper snowstorm headed our way, 7-11 inches in forecast
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
Mason City man arrested in Clear Lake on drug charges
Connect With Us