Mason City man accused of murder, arson, enters into plea agreement, enters Alford plea to second-degree murder

MASON CITY — Days after a motion to delay a Mason City man’s murder and arson trial scheduled for next week was denied, he has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

29-year-old Dominick Degner was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree arson in the September 7th 2021 death of 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe. Wolfe was found dead in the burned-out home the two shared at 123 North Tennessee Avenue.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court says Degner caused fatal injuries to Wolfe including blunt force trauma, a broken rib, punctured lung and a partially broken hyoid bone. Degner is then accused of setting fire to the victim’s body and the house in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Degner’s trial was scheduled to start this coming Monday, but as part of a plea agreement on Wednesday, Degner entered an Alford plea to one count of second-degree murder, a Class B forcible felony that carries a maximum 50-year prison term. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Degner is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31st.